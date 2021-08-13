NPD Group: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Soars to Top of July Charts

July has traditionally been a quiet month for new game releases as developers prepare for the busy holiday season to come, but last month still saw several noteworthy launches, particularly on the Switch.

Earlier today, the NPD Group shared their numbers for the best-selling software of July 2021, and the HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has emerged as the best-selling game of last month, which is particularly impressive since this only includes physical copies sold and not digital. The only other new title to reach the top five is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which debuted in third, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft rounded out the month’s best sellers by showing up in second, fourth and fifth respectively. When broadening out to the top twenty, fellow July release NEO: The World Ends with You makes an appearance at sixteenth.

For more on the above titles, be sure to click their names to check out our respective reviews.