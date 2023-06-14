NVIDIA Announces Availability for RTX 4060, New Game Ready Driver

Today, NVIDIA announced the release date and the pricing for the Founder’s Edition of its RTX 4060. The card will release on June 29 at 6AM PST and start at $299.99. The latest GPU to offer the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture will bring AI-accelerated gaming with ray tracing and DLSS 3. The RTX 4060 Ti, the higher tier version of this line, is still set to launch in July. These cards will be more aimed towards 1080p gaming with the added benefit of DLSS 3 to increase frame rates while also offering a lower output. NVIDIA claims a minimum of 1.5x the performance of the previous RTX 3060 with the RTX 4060.

NVIDIA has also released its latest GeForce Game Ready driver ahead of the F1 23 launch on June 16. This will support DLSS 2 and NVIDIA Reflex support. DLSS 3 will be available in a post-launch update, but no date has been given. The game does support ray-traced reflections and shadows and offers both the new Las Vegas and Losail International Circuit, Qatar as great demonstrations for both the ray-traced technologies that are implemented in the game. The official video game of the 2023 Formula One season is currently available for those who purchased the Champions Edition of the game. The narrative mode, Braking Point 2, has returned to the series along with the new introduction to F1 World. The game also returns the Career Mode, My Team, and introduces a more streamlined League Option for those interested in eRacing. You can read our review of F1 23 here.

The driver also is designed for use for Aliens: Dark Descent. There will be eight new G-SYNC Compatible displays featuring Asus, LG and Panasonic models. GeForce Experience will also offer one-click optimal settings for seven new games. You can check out a full detail of the displays and games for GeForce Experience below. GeForce Experience can be accessed via the NVIDIA website and it allows its users to stream, setup visual settings for games, and download the latest Game Ready drivers.

More Game Ready Goodies and Upgrades

This is the driver to use for Aliens: Dark Descent

The new Game Ready Driver adds support for 8 new G-SYNC Compatible displays, including: Asus PG38UQ Asus VG27AQ3A Asus VG279QM1A Asus VG27AQML1A LG 27GR83Q LG 32GR93U Panasonic MZ1500 Panasonic MZ980

