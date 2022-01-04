NVIDIA Announces New Games Getting Ray Tracing, DLSS and Reflex

NVIDIA has announced during its conference at CES 2022 a list of new games that will include its latest technologies. Ten games will be getting Ray Tracing and DLSS options with some getting Reflex, which allows for a boost in shooting titles. The games that were announced to receive the technologies include The Day Before, Rainbow Six Extraction, Escape From Tarkov, SUPER PEOPLE, Hitman III, Voidtrain, The Anacrusis, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, Ratten Reich and Midnight Ghost Hunt. A new trailer showcasing Ray Tracing and DLSS for the upcoming Dying Light 2 has also been released. You can check out the full details and videos of the announcement here.