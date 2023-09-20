NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 Release Date Revealed, Cyberpunk 2077 Upgrade Same Day

NVIDIA has announced that its latest DLSS version 3.5 will be launching on September 21. It had previously revealed that DLSS 3.5 will, in fact, be compatible with all RTX cards to help provide a boost to titles including the updated Cyberpunk 2077. This includes Ray Reconstruction to help provide an even more beautiful and realistic experience for titles that support it. New AI-powered techniques will make their way to tensor cores across the board for NVIDIA RTX cards with the highlight being Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 at release. Ray Reconstruction will replace hand-tuned denoisers, which resolve sampled rays with a NVIDIA supercomputer-trained artificial intelligence network that will generate higher-quality pixels between sampled rays.

With DLSS 3.5, Cyberpunk 2077’s Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode will bring better reflections, global illumination and more responsive dynamic lighting. “Thanks to DLSS 3.5’s smart technology, fuelled by AI rendering power, you can experience Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s newest location Dogtown at its very best — with sharper images, more accurate lighting, and the highest frame rates possible.” – Jakub Knapik, VP of Art, Global Art Director, CD PROJEKT RED. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the expansion for the game that is considered a “spy thriller” launches alongside the major update to the game.

DLSS 3.5 will also be coming to Chaos Vantage, which is a popular 3D visualization tool that enable creators to explore large scenes in a fully ray-traced environment. Previously, content would provide suboptimal image quality with the traditional denoisers that were requred for hand-tuning each scene. With DLSS 3.5, the AI neural network will be able to recognize a variety of scenes to produce high quality images during preview and will negate the fears of commiting to a final render. This will help increase productivity for creators. NVIDIA Omniverse USC Composer, a fully customizable app for OpenUSD, will also be receiving DLSS 3.5 in October.

NVIDIA has also included more DLSS-compatible titles releasing this week. The First Descendant Open Beta is under way and features DLSS 3.0. Warhaven will launch on September 20th and also include DLSS 3.0. On that same day, Witchfire will enter Early Access with support for both DLSS 3.0 and NVIDIA Reflex. Lastly, Party Animals will release on that same day with DLSS 2.0 and NVIDIA Reflex. DLSS is now up to improving gaming performance in over 340 released games and apps. NVIDIA has also released a new trailer showcasing the upcoming changes to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty that highlight the latest technologies in the updated title. You can check out the trailer below.