NVIDIA Unveils RTX 4000 GPU Line, Includes DLSS 3

Today, NVIDIA had a keynote that showed off the next step in the evolution of its graphical prowess. Leading this off was the announcement of the newest graphical architecture we will see for the next generation of NVIDIA GPU’s. New real-time ray tracing and neural rendering, which uses AI to generate pixels, will be powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. The naming convention comes from the person first responsible for being a computer programmer. This will power the RTX 4000 series GPU’s along with the announcement of the latest DLSS with version 3.

DLSS 3 is the next evolution of the company’s Deep Learning Super Sampling technology. This is powered by AI and allows for a massive boost in performance to overcome CPU limitations in games. DLSS will allow games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft Flight Simulator to get double the framerate with ray tracing turned on. This is also thanks in part to the new third generation RT cores that will power the new GPU’s along with a new Optical Flow Accelerator. DLSS 3 will reconstruct seven-eighths of the displayed pixels with AI that can boost frame rates by up to four times the performance versus not using DLSS at all. It will boost framerates even with a bottlenecked CPU system as the GPU will render at twice the framerate of the CPU.

The two GPU’s initially announced for release with pricing are the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080. NVIDIA is claiming in full ray-traced games with DLSS 3, the performance will be 4x faster compared to even the RTX 3090 Ti with DLSS 2. It maintains the same 450W power consumption and will be armed with 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of high-speed Micron GDDR6X memory. This card will deliver 100 FPS in 4K gaming. It is available on October 12 starting at $1,599. The RTX 4080 will feature 16GB and have 9,728 CUDA cores as it doubles the speed of the RTX 3080 Ti and is labeled as even more powerful than the RTX 3090 Ti at lower power. There is also a 12GB with 7,680 CUDA cores that will come in a bit cheaper. The 16 GB version of the RTX 4080 will be $1,199 and the 12 GB version will be $899. Both will be available in November, although no official release date has been announced.

Purchasers can expect custom boards that offer stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models of both cards from ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, Innovasion 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac. The Founders Edition will remain as the in-house NVIDIA option. Gaming systems built by Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI will feature the NVIDIA RTX 40 Series. Lastly, Portal RTX is on the way from Valve as free DLC for the game. NVIDIA also announced RTX Remix, which is a modding platform that allows users to go in and remix classic games by adding ray tracing to the games. Morrowind was shown off as one of these titles. You can watch the full keynote below.