NZXT Announces N7 Z790 Chipset for Intel Raptor Lake CPUs

Today, NZXT has announced its latest chipset with the N7 Z790. This system board will support Intel’s 13th gen Raptor Lake CPUs along with PCIe gen 5 support and DDR5 RAM. This will be housed in a clean metal cover as it will seamlessly blend into the NZXT H series case. It will include smartly placed ports for simple building along with fan curves and RGB fans and LED strips in the NZXT CAM software. The software will have numerous presets that work with the board along with convenient fan profiles for seven independent fan channels. Full cover in black or white with integrated heat spreader for the top-most M.2 slot. It will be compatible with both 13th gen and 12th gen Intel processors and include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth V5.2. Memory overclocking is supported up to 6000 MHz with Intel XMP 3.0 and 8-channel high definition audio. It will be available later this year for $299.99 from the NZXT website.