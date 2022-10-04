NZXT Announces New Canvas FHD Gaming Displays

Recently, hardware manufacturer NZXT announced it would be getting into the gaming display market with its announcement of two QHD displays with its 27Q and 32Q. Today, NZXT is adding to this by upping the refresh rate and entering the competitive gaming display market. Two new Canvas displays that offer 1080p or FHD resolution are available from NZXT. Both offer a 240hz refresh rate that’s complete with AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA DisplayHDR 400 on an IPS panel with a 1ms response time. Users can also choose to purchase just the monitor itself or add a stand or a monitor arm that’s VESA standard 75mm x 75mm and 100mm x 100mm compatibility. The arm offers single and dual monitor support options.

Both sizes that are available for the Canvas are 25″ and 27″, as each monitor is amply named the 25F and 27F. Users also have the choice between a black or white back cover to match the look of their setup. The compact stand, which can be combined or purchased separately with the displays, offer adjustable height, swivel, tilt and pivot to help conform to the preferred viewing angle and usage of the device. These displays are also compatible with NZXT’s CAM software allowing users to set specific profiles to automatically load when specific games do. This includes picture settings, audio volume, FreeSync and response time.

The pricing for both color options are the same, as the Canvas 25F 240 display retails for $209.99 for just the monitor, or $249.99 for the monitor and stand combination. The Canvas 27F 240 retails for $229.99 for just the monitor or $269.99 for the combination. Users can purchase just the stand for $40. Design on this monitor is consistent with other NZXT components available on the market. Both are available now on the NZXT website.