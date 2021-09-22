NZXT Announces New Product Refreshes

NZXT has announced that it is refreshing some of its popular devices that include the H510 PC case, Kraken AIO coolers and a new C Series Bronze power supply. The H510 Flow is a refresh on the H510 PC case as this includes improved ventilation with a perforated front panel. This allows cooler air to be brought in through the front of the case that will reduce overall thermals in the system. Otherwise, the H510 Flow retains everything that made the regular H510 successful. This is available in both Matte White and Matte Black and it will retail for $109.99. The case is estimated to release in early October.

For all white builds, NZXT has refreshed the Kraken AIO coolers with the addition of a matte white color. The Kraken 120 is also receiving an improved pump with a larger water reservoir, a refreshed look and 5V ARGB support. The Matte Black Kraken Z will also be getting RGB options. The Kraken X-3 RGB White Series is available now with the X53 retailing for $169.99, X63 for $189.99 and the X73 for $229.99. The RGB Kraken Z-3 will be available in October starting at $269.99 for the Z53, $279.99 for the Z63 and $309.99 for the Z73. The Kraken 120 will also be available in October for $89.99.

The new lineup of Bronze PSU’s from NZXT will allow for less generation of heat from the power supply. These are 80+ Bronze Certified with a semi-modular design and a five year warranty. These are available in 550W, 650W and 750W. The C550 will retail for $79.99, the C650 for $89.99 and the C750 for $99.99. These are due to launch by the end of the year.