NZXT Announces New Relay Audio Ecosystem, Four Devices Integrated

NZXT has announced a new audio ecosystem that provides four high-quality components for users to maximize their audio options. The Relay Audio Ecosystem will provide gamers full control over their audio output while providing top tier sound quality and comfort. The four components consist of the SwitchMix, Relay Headset, Relay Speakers and the Relay Subwoofer. The idea is go between a home theater experience and a streaming or communication experience, seamlessly. Each of these audio solutions are sold separately and available now at NZXT’s website.

The SwitchMix allows for instant switching between a headseat and a PC speaker audio output. This comes with a headset stand that will also switch between the devices once the headset is removed. Along with the stand, this includes studio-grade mixer that allows gamers to fade between in-game and voice chat audio with a slider plus the ability to control volume and mute with the wheel. A 24-bit / 96 kHz DAC will bring high quality audio to the connected devices. The mixer supports DTS 7.1 surround sound on compatible devices to simulate spatial audio for three-dimensional environments. The SwitchMix retails for $129.99.

The Relay Headset is a Hi-Res Audio Certified device with an expanded frequency range and enhanced detail for gaming. With sonically balanced 40mm drivers and a lightweight design that offers an adjustable frame for weight distribution and maximum comfort, the Relay Headset should offer a lot of versatility. DTS Headphone:X for simulated three-dimensional environments and EQ settings customizable via the NZXT CAM software offer deeper sound options to cater to the player. This includes a unidirectional microphone with a pop filter to reduce backgrounds and can be detached from the headset. The Relay Headset retails for $99.99 and is available in either black or white.

The last two items to complete the audio suite are the Relay Speakers and the Relay Subwoofer. The Subwoofer can be purchased as a standalone for $149.99, and offers a down-firing 6.5-inch driver and 140 watts of power. Precise tuning is accomplished with and adjustable crossover and phase control knobs to help blend the audio. For $249.99, the Relay Speakers are offered in black and white and bring a high dynamic range that is designed for close listening. These have 80 watts of total power (40 per speaker) and silk dome tweeters with glass fiber woofers for exquisite audio clarity. Both are designed for small spaces. NZXT is shoring up the audio experience by streamlining every bit of option one could want as a gamer. These are all available now.