NZXT Introduces First USB Capsule Microphone, Boom Arm

NZXT is getting in on the microphone market and has introduced the new USB Capsule Microphone. There will also be a Boom Arm to easily connect the microphone that’s sold separately. The Capsule is a high-quality USB microphone designed for streamers and gamers to offer an excellent and clear audio experience. The microphone is designed as a cardiod microphone for high-quality audio and minimal background noise. The internal capsule is tuned for speech in a gaming environment. This optimizes voice clarity while in a gaming background with a focus to remove external background noise while speech is occurring.

The other big aspect of the NZXT Capsule is its actual design. The Capsule is designed with simplicity in mind as it requires no screws or washers to hold it in place. The microphone sits on a base and can easily rotate up and down. An internal shock mount also relieves the thought of the mic capturing any mistakes from a bump on the desk. Both the NZXT Capsule and the Boom Arm are available now with the Capsule retailing for $129.99 and the Boom Arm for $99.99. The Capsule is available in both black and white.