NZXT Introduces New Capsule Mini USB Microphone and Boom Arm Mini

NZXT has previously released its Capsule USB microphone and Boom Arm. The company now has a new lineup that is focused on saving some space. The Capsule Mini and Boom Arm Mini are both optimized for extra space for gaming setups. The Boom Arm Mini is small and foldable that includes smooth moving arms for making quiet adjustments while hiding cable management for better organization. The Capsule Mini offers 24-bit high resolution audio with plug and play design while offering clear audio with an analog-to-digital conversion. It will also block out background noise using a unidirectional cardiod polar pattern as the mic is designed for speech in a gaming environment. The Capsule Mini and Boom Arm Mini are available now from the NZXT website in both black and white while retailing for $69.99 each. This is also a very affordable option in comparison to others to get into audio recording.