NZXT Introduces New Function Keyboard and Lift Mouse

NZXT is getting in on some more peripherals for PC gaming with its latest Function Keyboard and Lift Mouse. The Function Keyboard will bring a mechanical presence as the line will offer versatility with hot-swappable switches and the option to customize it via NZXT BLD. An aluminum top plate will grace the cover of the Function Keyboard and a standard bottom row will allow users to attach any standard aftermarket keycap if desired. There are three options available: MiniTKL for $119.99, Tenkeyless for $129.9 and Full-Sized for $149.99.

The keyboard can be customized via the NZXT BLD service for $9.99. Users can also purchase a separate accent cable for connectivity for $9.99, as well. Premium switches for the models range from $69.99 to $79.99. The switches that are included are the Gateron Red switches, with other options available via the BLD service or the premium purchase.

The Lift Mouse features a lightweight and ambidextrous design for versatility and better in-game performance. Included on the mouse is a high-end Pixart 3389 optical sensor for high speed tracking up to 16K resolution. The switches are also rated for a 20 million click lifetime. The Lift Mouse is available for $59.99 and comes in either black or white with a couple of accent colors available via the NZXT BLD service. Mousepads have also been announced in varying sizes and colors starting at $19.99. These peripherals are available today.