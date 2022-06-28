NZXT Introduces Two New Capture Cards

NZXT continues to grow its peripheral base outside of its PC-building capabilities. The company is now diving into the video capture market with two new external cards. The NZXT Signal is available in both a 4K and 1080p resolution option for players to either stream or capture footage from consoles. These are compatible with PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. These capture devices allow players to continue to play their games at the visual quality that was requested with full passthrough capabilities. The Signal will allow two PC setups and include support for smart devices and professional cameras.

The Signal 4K30 will allow a maximum of recording or streaming in 4K at up to 30 FPS. The passthrough on this allows HDR to remain as the display that’s showing the content can still be played at either 4K and 60hz, 1440p at 144hz or 1080p at 240hz. The Signal HD60 focuses on recording or streaming at 1080p at 60 FPS as players can continue to play their games in 4K, 1440p or 1080p at 60hz. While the game won’t record at this option, players can leave the device plugged in if they choose to play something at 1080p at 120hz.

Both Signals are compatible with OBS Studio, Stream Labs, Discord, Zoom and more. It works on both Windows 10 and 11 along with Mac OS. Lastly, NZXT CAM will allow users to verify the stream or recording settings directly in the software. The Signal 4K30 retails for $179.99 and the HD60 for $139.99. NZXT has also released a Chat Cable that’s compatible with these systems for $9.99. Both capture devices are available now on the NZXT website.