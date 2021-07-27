NZXT Expands Streaming Series and H1 Mini Series Computers

By

The pre-build and PC component manufacturer NZXT is adding expanding its options for its Streaming Series and H1 Mini Series. Both will be available Base, Plus and Pro version depending on the user’s necessities. These computers will also be quickly shipped within two days so content creators won’t have to wait long to take advantage of the hardware. The Streaming PC Series will allow aims to give streamers an optimized experience directly out of the box. These will be available with an AMD Ryzen 5600X across the board, with variations in GPU ranging from a NVIDIA RTX 2060 to a 3060 and 3070. The Streaming Series starts off at $1,699.99.

The H1 Mini is tailored to maximize performance in a small form factor to allow for more room in a setup. The Base Model H1 Mini includes an Intel Core i5 10400F processor and a NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super. It starts at $1,499.99. The Plus and Pro models up the ante with the Plus getting an i7-10700K and matching that with a RTX 3060, while the Pro offers a i9-10900K and matches that with a RTX 3070. Both series of computers offers AIO cooling options for the CPU. Most of these models are available now from NZXT.com with the H1 Mini Pro PC releasing later. You can check out the specs below.

H1 Mini PC and Streaming PC Specs

H1 Mini PC H1 Mini Plus PC H1 Mini Pro PC 
Case H1 H1 H1
CPU Intel i5-10400F Intel i7-10700k Intel i9-1990K
Mobo Z590i ITX Z590i ITX Z590i ITX
GPU GTX 1660 Super RTX 3060  RTX 3070
RAM 16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz  16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz  16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz 
PSU 650W Gold 650W Gold 650W Gold
Storage 500GB NVMe M.2 1 TB NVMe M.2 1 TB NVMe M.2
Cooler H1 Cooler H1 Cooler H1 Cooler
Windows Windows 10 Home  Windows 10 Home  Windows 10 Home 
Price $1499 $1799 $2499
Availability  Now Now Coming Soon

 

Streaming PC Streaming Plus PC Streaming PC Pro
Case H510 H510 H510
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600X AMD Ryzen 5 5600X AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Mobo X570 ATX X570 ATX B450 ATX
GPU RTX 2060 RTX 3070 RTX 3090
RAM 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz  16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz  16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz 
PSU 650W Bronze 650W Bronze/Gold 750W Gold
Storage 500GB NVMe M.2 1 TB NVMe M.2 1 TB NVMe M.2
Cooler Kraken M22 Kraken M22 Kraken M22
Windows Windows 10 Home  Windows 10 Home  Windows 10 Home 
Price $1699 $1999 $2999
Availability  Now Now Now

 