NZXT Expands Streaming Series and H1 Mini Series Computers

The pre-build and PC component manufacturer NZXT is adding expanding its options for its Streaming Series and H1 Mini Series. Both will be available Base, Plus and Pro version depending on the user’s necessities. These computers will also be quickly shipped within two days so content creators won’t have to wait long to take advantage of the hardware. The Streaming PC Series will allow aims to give streamers an optimized experience directly out of the box. These will be available with an AMD Ryzen 5600X across the board, with variations in GPU ranging from a NVIDIA RTX 2060 to a 3060 and 3070. The Streaming Series starts off at $1,699.99.

The H1 Mini is tailored to maximize performance in a small form factor to allow for more room in a setup. The Base Model H1 Mini includes an Intel Core i5 10400F processor and a NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super. It starts at $1,499.99. The Plus and Pro models up the ante with the Plus getting an i7-10700K and matching that with a RTX 3060, while the Pro offers a i9-10900K and matches that with a RTX 3070. Both series of computers offers AIO cooling options for the CPU. Most of these models are available now from NZXT.com with the H1 Mini Pro PC releasing later. You can check out the specs below.

H1 Mini PC and Streaming PC Specs

H1 Mini PC H1 Mini Plus PC H1 Mini Pro PC Case H1 H1 H1 CPU Intel i5-10400F Intel i7-10700k Intel i9-1990K Mobo Z590i ITX Z590i ITX Z590i ITX GPU GTX 1660 Super RTX 3060 RTX 3070 RAM 16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz 16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz 16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz PSU 650W Gold 650W Gold 650W Gold Storage 500GB NVMe M.2 1 TB NVMe M.2 1 TB NVMe M.2 Cooler H1 Cooler H1 Cooler H1 Cooler Windows Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Price $1499 $1799 $2499 Availability Now Now Coming Soon