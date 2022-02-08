NZXT Releases Updated H1 PC Case

NZXT has announced a new update for its H1 PC cases. This tower is designed for small form factor desktop builds and can also be selected as a pre-build. The latest H1 case includes some new features while retaining its ergonomic design. The case now has two USB ports on its top cover as opposed to one. It also includes an increase in power with a 750 watt power supply. It will also support larger GPU’s instead and a new rear fan to help boost thermal performance.

The fan controller included with the tower is now a NZXT CAM-powered controller that integrates with that software. Lastly, the riser cable that is included for the GPU is now PCI-Express Gen 4. The new H1 will release on February 21 for $399. You can read our review of the NZXT Mini Plus PC that features the original H1 case here.