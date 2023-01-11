NZXT Reveals New Keycaps

NZXT has announced a collaboration with Dwarf Factory on new keycaps. Designed for mechanical keyboards, these keycaps were crafted by Dwarf Factory. Two Six Siege choices are available with one in the shape of an old Nokia cell phone known as the Nitro Cell and the other is shaped like a steampunk canister. . These are sculpted with clay then the casting molds are created, resin poured and then finished with a curing process. They both retail for $59.99 each and are available on the NZXT website now. These are designed to swap out with the plus and enter button on the number pad.