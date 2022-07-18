NZXT Reveals New Line of Gaming Monitors

NZXT has officially announced that it is getting into the gaming monitor market with the Canvas. The Canvas will offer a few different ergonomic options but the specs between the models will be static. The Canvas monitors are available in both a 27-inch and 32-inch option with either a black or white color option. These options will help to compliment the suite of NZXT components already on the market. Users also have the choice to have the monitor shipped with a compact stand or a VESA mount. Each monitor features a bezel-less design to help maximize the edge-to-edge image.

The Canvas monitors will integrate directly with the NZXT CAM software for custom profile settings and visualization adjustments. Users can expect an anti-glare display for versatility in either high or low lighting environments. These displays will also feature a flicker-free design with low blue light to help alleviate eye strain. Users can select a flat panel display with the 27-inch or a curved display with the 32-inch that offers a 20% greater curvature than the standard curved monitors on the market. The goal is to improve the wraparound immersion as the curvature will check in at 1500R as opposed to the standard 1800R.

The standard specs for the monitors include a 1440p display with 165hz refresh rate. The displays also include AMD Freesync Premium support across the board with a 1ms response time. The pricing for the Canvas-line of monitors is listed below. NZXT notes that the higher MSRP of the Canvas 32Q Curved White and 27Q White are due to the manufacturing costs as opposed to the black model. These displays are available now on NZXT’s website and from NZXT BLD.

Pricing:

Canvas Monitor & Stand

27Q Black: $359.99

27Q White*: $379.99

32Q Curved Black: $429.99

32Q Curved White*: $449.99

Canvas Monitor Only

27Q Black: $319.99

27Q White*: $339.99

32Q Curved Black: $379.99

32Q Curved White*: $399.99

Monitor Arm