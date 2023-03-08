NZXT Updates its Prebuilt PC Tiers

NZXT has offered pre-built computers for a few years as the company has ascended from just peripherals. This is more than just a renaming convention for the maker as it also updates each setup to more modern hardware. Simply known as Player: One, Player: Two and Player: Three, there is a standard and prime version for each tier. All consist of NVIDIA RTX cards with the Player: One offering a RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 Ti, the Player: Two offering a RTX 3070 and RTX 4070 Ti, and finally Player: Three offering either a RTX 4070 Ti or the RTX 4090. Players can expect either 12th or 13th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5600X/5700X. DDR4 RAM rated at 3200MHz ranging from 16GB to 64GB are available depending on the tier. Of course, these builds will be housed with NZXT cases and system boards. The systems pricing is listed below and are available now.

Prebuilt MSRP Player: One $1,049.00 Player: One Prime $1,299.00 Player: Two $1,499.00 Player: Two Prime $1,999.00 Player: Three $2,499.00 Player: Three Prime $3,899.00