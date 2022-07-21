Obsidian’s Grounded to Receive Animated Series

Given the recent success of Netflix’s animated League of Legends series Arcane, it is to be expected that’ll likely hear a lot of news in the near future about other animated projects in the works based on video games. But even with that in mind, it’s likely that no one could have predicted that Obsidian’s hit survival adventure game Grounded would be one of the ones receiving a cartoon, especially given that it’s still not due to leave Early Access until September. But with some help from Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment, it looks like the shrunken-down game is spreading out to bigger things.

Set in the same world as the game, the series will also follow the same premise as four kids about to enter high school after the summer suddenly get struck by shrinking technology and now have to navigate the dangers of their own backyard, uncovering a massive conspiracy threatening the whole town in the process. Brent Friedman of Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels fame is set to be the writer while Brien Goodrich, the man behind Halo 4 and Halo 5’s cinematics, is set to direct. Expect more details on Grounded’s animated series soon, but for now, San Diego Comic-Con attendees can check out an interactive demo of the game and get to see the game’s massive first boss creature, the brood mother, in person.