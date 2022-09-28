October’s PlayStation Plus Titles Include Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2

Whether you prefer to race toy cars, fight superheroes or defeat enemies while bending time to your will, this month’s lineup of free titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers at any tier has a little something for everyone.

Starting on October 4, PS+ members can download the PS5 and PS4 versions of Hot Wheels Unleashed, an arcade racer that lets you drive and build the track of your childhood dreams. The PS4 version of Injustice 2, the DC fighter sequel from Mortal Kombat creator Netherrealm Studios, and Superhot, the innovative shooter where time only moves when the player does. All three titles will be available to add to your library through October 31.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews for Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot.