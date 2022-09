Octopath Traveler II was announced during today’s Nintendo Direct. The sequel to the acclaimed RPG will will feature eight new travelers, each with their own unique story . Each of the traveler’s actions will vary with the game’s day and night cycle. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more details on Octopath Traveler II as they become available. Octopath Traveler II is scheduled for a February 24 release for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.