Octopath Traveler II Gets Opening Demo, Available Now on Consoles

The sequel to Square Enix’s charming first foray into the new-fangled “HD-2D” aesthetic that was 2018’s Octopath Traveler, is but a couple of weeks away. And much like the original, Square Enix are providing fans a taster of what the sequel has in store in the form of a free demo available now on consoles via PS5, PS4 & Switch. For those on Steam, the demo will be available tomorrow. The demo covers the early hours of Octopath Traveler II and will allow the transfer of one’s save file over to the full game.

Up to three hours of the game can be played, though all eight of the game’s protagonists are playable from the start. Meaning players can experience the first three hours of all eight character’s adventures in the demo, though Square Enix make clear to note that the demo only has one save file, meaning that players will have to overwrite any existing character’s progress, in order to take on the role of another. Octopath Traveler II releases February 24 across PS5, PS4, Switch & PC.