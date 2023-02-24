Octopath Traveler II Now Available

The highly anticipated sequel Octopath Traveler II is now available, inviting players into the new world of Solistia. This new adventure introduces eight original characters. Defining gameplay features return such as the Break and Boost battle system and the Path Actions. A new day and night cycle expands the Path Actions mechanic while also introducing new opportunities for exploration. Octopath Traveler II is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch. A playable demo is available on all platforms and saved data from the demo transfers to the full game. More details about Octopath Traveler II and our impressions of it can be found in our review.

In related news, the six CD soundtrack is available for pre-order from Square Enix’s website. The music in Octopath Traveler II is definitely one of the game’s highlights and this is highly recommended for those who enjoy collecting game soundtracks.