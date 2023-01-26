OddBallers Dives onto Consoles, PC Today

Enter the colorful dodgeball universe of OddBallers. This wacky, bombastic dodgeball-inspired party game encourages players to use unfair tactics and bizarre weapons to win mini-games. Travel to rustic farms and waterfront towns to play in more than 30 unique arenas to try different mini-games. OddBallers challenges players to use everything they can get their hands on to catapult their projectiles at friends.

Win a pre-determined number of points to get a match point. The first player to convert their match point, by winning a mini-game in the next rounds, wins the match. Sessions can last between ten and twenty minutes depending on victory conditions set by players. Featuring customization, local and online play, the title promises a goofy, fun experience. OddBallers is gracing all major platforms today.

Don’t dodge the launch trailer below: