Oddworld: Soulstorm – Oddtimized Edition to be Served Up on Switch Soon

Oddworld fans will soon have the chance to take Abe on the other Mudokons on the go thanks to the newly-announced Oddworld: Soulstorm – Oddtimized Edition for Switch. It’s apparently going to be have most of the new content and mechanical improvements featured in the Enhanced Edition, but with presentation and such optimized for play on Switch.

Publisher Microids also announced a special collector’s version for Oddworld: Soulstorm – Oddtimized Edition. Those who decide to go for it will get a collector’s box, a steel game case with slots for 24 games, an Abe figurine, an art book, a mining company keychain, three art prints, ancient Mudokon tribal stickers and Abe’s hand tattoo. No information on price has been released yet, but hopefully it’ll be within a range that’s worthwhile for fans.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is available now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. There is no release window for the Switch port yet.