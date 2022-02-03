Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD Drifts on into PS, Xbox on February 11

Now that Oddworld: Soulstorm is out there for just about everything, Oddworld Inhabitants has shifted its attention back to making their older titles accessible to all fans. Thusly, the studio has announced the release of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This iteration of the Xbox classic has been out for PC for quite a long time now, and it even made to Switch in January 2022. Now, at least, fans based on the other two major platforms will be getting their chance to collect bounties as “Stranger.”

For those who may not be familiar with this one, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD beings players back into the Oddworld universe as “Stranger” a roughneck bounty hunter who absolutely shouldn’t be trifled with. This partly because he’s got the exploration skills needed to track down his quarry and partly because of his unique “live” critter ammo-filled weaponry. With the HD version, players can enjoy the experience at 60fps, improved audio and 4K resolution. Not to shabby for an old bounty hunter; here’s hoping fans will get to see more of him in the future.

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD is available now on PC and Switch, and it launches on February 11 for PlayStation and Xbox.