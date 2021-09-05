Odin Android Gaming Handheld Available for Pre-Order

Are you interested in the Steam Dock but not willing to spend hundreds upon hundreds to order one? The Odin by AYN might be worth a look.

The Odin is a handheld system running Android that looks similar to a Vita or Steam Dock. While Android at first sounds limiting, it enables access to Steam Link, XCloud, Android-based emulators and more. Adding a dock enables play on the TV as well.

There are three versions of the Odin: Lite, Base and Pro. During the Indiegogo campaign folks can pre-order at a bit of a discount for each version. The cheapest currently available is the Odin Lite for $175. But note that the system is meant to cost around $200 regardless of version.