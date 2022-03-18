Official English Localization of Jack Jeanne Announced

Visual novel fans always have a list of top titles they’d love to see be officially released in English. For many otome fans, that title was Jack Jeanne. This week the game was announced for release in both English and traditional Chinese!

Jack Jeanne tells the story of a young woman who enters into an all-male school. How and why is she allowed in? Thanks to her talents, she’s allowed to join up – under the condition that she masquerades as a man.

There is not more information available yet such as the company involved in the localizations. Chances are we’ll hear more soon.