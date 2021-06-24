Olympia Soirée Will Launch with Exclusive Card Set

Aksys Games previously announced their next otome visual novel is Olympia Soirée. However, they didn’t provide much other information beyond the fact that it’s coming out sometime this fall.

Today they revealed an exclusive set of cards that will come with every first run physical copy of the game. This isn’t something terribly new for Aksys Games. They’ve done this before with a handful of prior releases. There are seven cards in total – featuring the protagonist and six other main characters.

Here’s hoping that a limited edition is also in the works. Aksys Games are known to produce these editions for otome games from time to time.