One Piece Odyssey to Receive Demo Before Release in January

Fans of the long-running manga and anime series One Piece have been absolutely excited to check out the upcoming RPG that takes Luffy and friends on one of the biggest gaming adventures yet. For those who may still be on the fence there is an upcoming demo that may help players figure out if they want to pick it up! The demo is going to launch on January 10, two days before the official launch, and allow players to carry over their save data to the full retail release. This will be the best way for people to try out the combat and just experience a little bit of what they’re in for before we get the real deal.

One Piece Odyssey releases on January 12 with the demo being made available on January 10 for PlayStation and Xbox systems.