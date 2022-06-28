Only One Volume for a Guitar with LOUD Announcement Trailer

Back when music gaming was first getting started, things tended to be fairly evenly divided between Parappa-style story-based titles with a handful of songs and Dance Dance Revolution-type arcade games featuring a huge track list. It was a good tradeoff overall, with the personality of an Ouendan or Gitaroo Man (iNiS’ heyday was nothing but classics) more than making up for the arcade games’ endless dozens of tracks. Over time the arcade style won out, and while there’s no question music gaming is a thriving genre with a huge number of incredible titles, the story-based branch of the rhythm gaming tree is looking a little withered nowadays. It’s definitely not dead, though, as evidenced by today’s announcement of Loud.

Astrid is a young teenage girl who’s just been given her first guitar, which means of course that her whole life from that moment on will be devoted to getting her pop-punk music out into the world. Her story will be told over the course of 14 new songs taking Astrid from her bedroom to the stage, and maybe beyond if things work out right. The basic gameplay is the usual “hit notes to the beat”, but in this case the notes fly in on the six tracks surrounding Astrid as she plays. The notes on the right are hit with the A, B, and Y (or equivalent) buttons while those on the left use up/left/down, which looks like it’s going to require real dexterity to pull off on the higher difficulty levels.

While Loud is coming out for all the major platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the Switch version is first out of the gate with a July 15 release. The other versions will be trailing along behind at an unspecified date, but for today there’s an announcement trailer to show off the game and a bit of its music. It’s a long journey to musical proficiency, but Astrid is ready to get started the moment the guitar hits her fingers.