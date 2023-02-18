Open Beta Announced For Diablo IV

Blizzard revealed the opening in-game cinematic of Diablo IV at IGN Fan Fest today. Getting a glimpse at the in game cinematics is exciting in itself but the fans will likely be more excited to learn about the upcoming open beta weekends. The first open beta will be March 17 through 19 and open to those who pre-ordered Diablo IV. The following weekend, March 24-26, there will be a second open beta that is open to everyone.

The open beta will give players access to the prologue and the entirety of Act 1 with a level cap of 25. More details about the open beta will be revealed during their next developer livestream on February 28. The open beta will be available on all platforms in which Diablo IV is launching which: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Seriex X|S and Xbox One.