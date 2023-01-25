Open-World Vampire-Slaying FPS Redfall Receives May Release Date

Today’s Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct was set to focus on updates for a quartet of games (not including the surprise of Hi-Fi Rush), and with one of those games being Arkane Austin’s open-world shooter Redfall, folks immediately began to speculate that the event would be used to finally announce a release date for the game, having already been delayed from last year. And indeed, a May released was announced for the long-awaited game, revealed at the end of a meaty gameplay deep dive that you can check out below.

Providing one of our most varied looks yet at the titular vampire-infested Massachusetts island, we get ten minutes of gameplay showing off quite a bit. We get to see each character’s unique abilities and arsenals, some of the locations and home bases where you’ll receive missions, a peek at a couple of said missions and encounters, a nice mix of enemies ranging from cultists to elite vampire underbosses that control whole neighborhoods, and even a peek of vampire nests located in other dimensions and the fights with vampire gods that they can unlock, alongside much more. All interwoven with some impressive gunplay both solo and co-op, suiting whatever your preference is. Redfall arrives for Xbox platforms and PC on May 2, and will be available on Game Pass on day one, so be prepared to defang some folks by then.