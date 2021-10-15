Operation: Tango Receives Free Challenge Mode DLC

Earlier this year, Clever Plays Games released a two-player espionage game Operation: Tango, which was free on PS5 for PlayStation Plus subscribers before making its way to other platforms.

Now, the indie studio has released some new free content for their co-op title, with the Challenge Mode DLC being available today on all platforms. Featuring new puzzles to solve in a new location, this DLC tasks players with completing challenges quickly in order to receive the best medals and become the greatest spy and hacker duo in the world. Plus, the new content will support the base game’s Friend Pass, which allows another player who doesn’t own the game to play with a friend who does.

Check out the trailer for the Challenge Mode DLC below, while Operation: Tango is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.