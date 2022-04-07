Original Rogue Legacy Free as Rogue Legacy 2 Preps for Launch

Death comes for everyone, even heroes, and time doesn’t stop for anything. The years roll by and generations come and go, each one trying to make a better world for their descendants. Sometimes that better world is created by the accumulation of wealth, or discovery of new tech or other ideas, and sometimes it’s due to defeating the evil overlord’s immortal reign. Rogue Legacy was a 2D side-view semi-Metroidvania action roguelike where each failed attempt at defeating the castle’s overlord led to the fallen hero’s descendant attempting to succeed at the family obsession, but hopefully with slightly better odds than before as new classes and traits got added to the gene pool. Rogue Legacy 2 started a new fight with a new family tree, with more classes, traits, heirlooms, and plenty of other upgrades to give the next in a long line of heroes a better crack at survival. It initially released on the Early Access-equivalent on the Epic Game Store a bit under two years ago, and now it’s just about ready for the final touches and full release.

A new trailer dropped today to show off the animated intro, setting the tone for the game and also showing off a bit of gameplay if you haven’t had a crack at Rogue Legacy 2 yet. The official full release date is set as April 28, but to celebrate early the original Rogue Legacy is now free on the Epic Game Store for the next week. I enjoyed the first game immensely way back in 2013, which is almost nine years ago and how on Earth does that even happen!?, so it’s definitely worth a look back before making the jump forward to the new game when it arrives. It’s a fitting promotion for a game about heritage, except this time nobody needs to die for the descendant to carry on the family legacy.