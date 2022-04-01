Otome Title Jack Jeanne Being Published by Aksys Games

Last month, there was official word that Jack Jeanne would be receiving an English release. However, that news failed to mention the publisher involved with the title. During the New Game+ Expo, Aksys Games revealed they’re the company who picked it up.

Given Aksys Games releasing multiple otome titles a year it’s not a huge surprise, though some wondered if Idea Factory International, PQube or someone else, might have secured the rights. Aksys Games are already pretty loaded up with otome releases so don’t expect Jack Jeanne this year.

Currently the company have committed to a Switch launch of Jack Jeanne sometime in 2023.