Over 30 Free Prime Gaming Titles Coming by Prime Day

Prime Day is coming on July 12 and 13, and Prime Gaming has announced its greatest giveaway of games yet via the Prime Gaming service. EA is bringing some heavy hitters to the plate with GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, while those looking for a different kind of space opera can enjoy Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando. Those will be Prime Day games, but from June 21 through July 13, players can enjoy a massive lineup of free games.

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Anyone with Amazon Prime can enjoy Prime Gaming freebies at no additional cost and you can get a 30 day trial of Prime Gaming if you want. This is an incredible value for the dollar for anyone with an existing subscription, and a great motivator to get a free trial since it will enable every freebie to be added to the account and playable.