Over 30 Free Prime Gaming Titles Coming by Prime Day

Prime Day is coming on July 12 and 13, and Prime Gaming has announced its greatest giveaway of games yet via the Prime Gaming service. EA is bringing some heavy hitters to the plate with GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, while those looking for a different kind of space opera can enjoy Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando. Those will be Prime Day games, but from June 21 through July 13, players can enjoy a massive lineup of free games.
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip — 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
Anyone with Amazon Prime can enjoy Prime Gaming freebies at no additional cost and you can get a 30 day trial of Prime Gaming if you want. This is an incredible value for the dollar for anyone with an existing subscription, and a great motivator to get a free trial since it will enable every freebie to be added to the account and playable.