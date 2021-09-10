Overview Trailer Launched For Metroid Dread

As the release of Metroid Dread draws closer a new trailer has launched to show off some of Samus’s abilities. Longtime fans of Metroid can see Samus return to the glory days of 2D exploration with her signature Morph Ball and the new Spider Magnet ability while those who haven’t played a Metroid game can get a taste of what series is like. Set on the dreadful of ZDR, countless alien horrors await Samus, but as we can see in the trailer she has ample means of defending herself. Metroid Dread is scheduled for an October 8 release exclusive to Switch.