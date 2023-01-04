Overwatch 2 Introduces Battle for Olympus Limited Time Mode Starting Tomorrow

Overwatch 2 may have had a rocky launch in October, but it’s looking to set itself back on the right track with an over-the-top free-for-all deathmatch mode that should spice things up from the traditional team-based matches.

From January 5-19, players on all platforms will be able to try out the Battle for Olympus mode, which takes seven characters from the roster and imbues them with godlike powers, such as Widowmaker turning her enemies into stone and Junker Queen calling down lightning bolts to strike her foes. The trailer below teases some of the other new abilities as well as “divine rewards” for those who partake in the new mode, while the character that gets the most eliminations throughout the two week event will receive a statue in their honor on the Ilios map. The next event, Lunar New Year, will run from January 17 to February 6.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.