Overwatch 2’s Newest Support Hero Lifeweaver Joins the Roster Next Week

As the second character to be added to Overwatch 2 since it first launched last October, Lifeweaver looks to bring fresh blood to the support role with his imminent arrival.

Alongside the start of season four on April 11, the nature-loving Lifeweaver will be joining the roster as an immediate unlock for those who purchase the newest premium battle pass, or as a level 45 unlock via the free battle pass. Blizzard has shared a pair of new trailers for the support hero below, with the origin trailer featuring Lifeweaver’s optimistic personality and the gameplay trailer showcasing his unique abilities, including a flower platform players can leap off of and a Life Grip that both shields allies and relocates them to Lifeweaver’s position.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.