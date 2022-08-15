Owlboy Developers D-Pad Studio Announce Vikings on Trampolines

Developers D-Pad Studio are likely best known for Owlboy, 2016’s charming 2D platforming adventure which took them eight years to create, delivering a beautiful, emotional tale that garnered a lot of acclaim, including an award from us for Game of the Year. And now, they’ve finally revealed their follow-up to such a massive title in the form of…Vikings on Trampolines? Well, the title alone suggests genius, so sure, why not? As seen with the announcement trailer below, D-Pad are applying their “hi-bit” pixel art style to what appears to be a more arcade-style adventure, and it seems to make a good first impression.

As seen in the clip, Vikings on Trampolines is about…well, take a wild guess. Said vikings are using said trampolines to either complete in a series of various sporting challenges, or using them to set out and rescue their spellbound king (and their toy animals) from the evil Balloonie. Going at it either solo or with up to four players, players will bounce around, combat enemies and massive bosses, and partake in mini-games, all with controls aimed to be so intuitive that you can play the entire game using only one hand. Vikings on Trampolines certainly seems like an intriguing change of pace, and while no other platforms aside from Steam have been announced yet, Gamescom 2022 attendees will be able to check out the game for the first time as part of the Indie Arena, so make sure to drop by if you can and learn more.