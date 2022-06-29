Pac-Man World Re-PAC Brings Pac-Man’s First 3D Adventure to Switch This August

When it first released on the original PlayStation in 1999, Pac-Man World felt like an odd-direction for Namco’s pellet-eating ghost buster. After all Pac-Man was always about efficiently navigating mazes and dodging ghosts, not running around like Mario. Pac-Man has indeed proven that 2D is his true home over the intervening years, but that doesn’t make the announcement of Pac-Man World Re-PAC any less exciting.

Pac-Man World Re-PAC is a complete remaster of the original Pac-Man World with a couple of extras layered on top. Not everything has been detailed just yet, but differences shown in the trailer include a reworked Ghost Island and the Giant Pac-Man powerup. Aside from this main Quest Mode, players can also enjoy Maze mode, which offers the classic Pac-Man experience in 3D mazes. Also, it seems that a full version of the original game can be played via Original Mode, which is unlocked by completing Quest mode.

Pac-Man World Re-PAC launches on August 26 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch systems. For those who like extras, there is a limited “Chogokin” bundle available now on the Bandai Store.