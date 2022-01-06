Pagan: Control DLC Comes to Far Cry 6 on January 11

The piece of DLC for Far Cry 6 will be hitting the game, and it’ll be putting players in control of another one of the series’ larger-than-life villains. As one might guess, in the Pagan: Control DLC, players will have the chance to see the world through the eyes of Far Cry 4’s big bad: the tyrannical Pagan Min. Over the course of this entry, players will explore the man’s mind and learn more about both his past and exactly how he thinks.

This seemingly won’t be easy though. Much like the troubled mind of Vaas in the Insanity DLC, Min’s mind is just as dangerous to himself as it is to his enemies and victims. As Min, players will navigate a roguelite-style experience involving plenty of combat. Should players get overwhelmed by Min’s manifested regrets and guilt, they’ll likely have to start anew with possibly some new upgrades and ideas for new tactics.

Again, Pagan: Control comes to Far Cry 6 on January 11 across all platforms.