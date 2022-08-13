PanicBarn to Give Soccer the RPG Treatment With Soccer Story

Well, we’ve seen indie developers give golf the RPG treatment, followed by a dodgeball RPG, so why not have soccer be the next sport to get a virtual RPG injection? Not Tonight developers PanicBarn are teaming up with No More Robots once again to bring us Soccer Story, a game set in a world where soccer (or football, depending on where you live) has been outlawed across the world after an incident known as The Great Calamity. But after a magic soccer ball chooses you to be the Savior of Soccer, suddenly there’s hope to bring the sport back. And also maybe bring peace to the world in the process, if that’s important to you.

Described as an open-world RPG with over fifteen hours of gameplay, Soccer Story will allow you to explore its voxel world and drop your ball down anywhere you want in order to complete puzzles, discover secrets, achieve goals, and, you know, also maybe play some actual soccer at times, either via one-on-one battle with various opponents or with full matches with teams of quirky characters (complete with multiplayer mode as well). Heck, there are even a few soccer-adjacent sports to indulge in as well. Soccer Story is due out later this year for all major platforms, and should certainly something to check out for fans of the sport and/or anyone who likes a unique RPG.