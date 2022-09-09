Paradigm Paradox Physical Edition Card Set Revealed

Paradigm Paradox is one of the many upcoming otome visual novels set to release later this year. Aksys Games are known for including small bonuses with their titles and this is no exception.

Folks who pick up a physical copy of Paradigm Paradox during its initial print run will receive a set of exclusive character cards with it. There are nine cards in all – one featuring the protagonist and then other cards showing the rest of the cast. The lead cards show both their male form and their superheroine version.

Otome fans who also want a copy of the soundtrack should order via the Aksys Games Store, as that’s the only way to nab one. Paradigm Paradox launches October 27 for Switch.