Paramount Announces Third Sonic the Hedgehog Movie, New Series Starring Knuckles

Despite being still nearly two months away from the debut of the second live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, SEGA and Paramount have already started to piece together the next two projects of this cinematic universe based on the beloved video game franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released in movie theaters on April 8, reuniting the original cast of Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik while also introducing Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). In 2023, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to check out an all-new live action series that will feature Knuckles, with no word yet on if any of the other cast members will also co-star or make an appearance. Additionally, Paramount has also begun work on a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie, although there is no estimated year of release at this point in time.

