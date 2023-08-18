Path of Exile: Trial of the Ancestors Launches Today

The highly anticipated Path of Exile: Trial of the Ancestors is just around the corner, and we’ve gathered all the essential details to ensure you’re fully prepared for the launch day. From important timings to exclusive in-game opportunities, here’s everything you need to know to dive right into this thrilling new chapter.

Mark Your Calendar: Key Launch Timings

Realm Shutdown and Patching Commence: August 18th, 10AM PDT

Servers Go Live: August 18th, 1PM PDT

If you’re unsure about the timings, you can easily refer to the countdown on our front page. With three hours left on the countdown, the realm will be taken offline to initiate the patching process. As soon as the countdown reaches zero, the servers will come to life, inviting you to embark on your journey within the Ancestor League.

Prepare for the Update: Patch Size and Early Downloading

Expect the patch size for this update to be approximately 7GB on Steam. To make sure you’re all set for the launch, consider starting the download early to avoid any last-minute rush. This way, you’ll be ready to jump right into the action as soon as the servers are live.

Unmissable Offer: Crucible Mystery Boxes

Time is of the essence! The opportunity to acquire Crucible Mystery Boxes will soon vanish from the store as our next Mystery Box takes its place. However, there’s still a chance to score a free Crucible Mystery Box when you make any purchase in the store. Please note that this offer is limited to one per account, and additional purchases won’t grant extra mystery boxes. If you’re looking to bolster your points, be sure to explore the new Trial of the Ancestors Supporter Packs.

Select Your Path: Build Suggestions and Community Support

Still undecided on which build to embrace for the upcoming challenges? Seek guidance and inspiration from the vibrant Path of Exile community. Head to the Class subsections on the forum to discover insightful suggestions and strategies shared by fellow players. Moreover, a plethora of community streamers are generously offering comprehensive build guides on platforms like YouTube. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a novice explorer, these resources can be invaluable in shaping your adventure.

Craft Your Aesthetic: Nexus Stores and Armour Sets

Why not add a touch of style to your journey through Wraeclast? Explore the Nexus stores of your favorite creators to find an array of curated Armour Sets that not only enhance your visual experience but also support both the creators and the continuous development of Path of Exile. Your appearance can now be a true reflection of your chosen path and playstyle.

Launch is near

With anticipation building and excitement in the air, the Path of Exile community is gearing up for the launch of Trial of the Ancestors. Get ready to immerse yourself in this new chapter, filled with challenges, mysteries, and exhilarating experiences. The realm’s doors are about to swing wide open, and your journey through Wraeclast awaits. We’ll be right there with you, ready to celebrate the launch and embark on this incredible adventure together!