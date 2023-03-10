Paul Phoenix Busts Through Walls to Join the Tekken 8 Roster

Bandai Namco Entertainment today revealed another fan-favorite fighter is joining Tekken 8’s roster.

Tekken’s lovable, motorcycle riding American is ready for another bout in the arena. Paul Phoenix is officially part of the Tekken 8 roster, and is bringing his signature fighting style to battle. What is new about Paul is his look. Known for his hair standing straight up, Paul now features a more grizzled look with hair falling straight down. It’s a massive change from his traditional appearance, but there’s always a chance his iconic look could return as an alternate appearance.

Tekken 8 launches sometime in the near future on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.