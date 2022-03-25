PC-98 Inspired Vengeful Heart Launches Next Week on PC and Consoles

Looking for a cyberpunk visual novel? Vengeful Heart will have you covered when it launches next week. The setting of this game’s world is one where water is an extremely precious resource and of course corporations are the enemy.

Despite being a new visual novel, it features artwork highly inspired by the pixelated anime art style from the PC-98 era. It’s a striking look that suits the game well.

Vengeful Heart is releasing on a wide variety of platforms. On March 29th you’ll be able to play the game on PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Epic Games Store for $10.