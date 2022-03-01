PC Crossplay Comes to Dying Light Today

Now that Dying Light 2 is out and in the hands of fans, it would be pretty reasonable to expect that Techland would be completely done with the original Dying Light. However, it seems that the developer had one more update for those still enjoying the game on PC. From today onward PC players can crossplay between all PC platforms.

This includes the Steam, GoG, Windows, Mac OS, Linux and Epic Games Store. Regarding the Epic Games Store release, those interested can get Dying Light at a seventy percent discount from now until March 7. With that though, perhaps this really will be the last major update for the game. Still, it seems one can never be too sure when it comes to Techland.